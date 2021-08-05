Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

