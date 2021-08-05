Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 2,088 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $304.02 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

