Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 409 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HCA opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.