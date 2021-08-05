Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,481,250.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

