Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $23,308.32 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $23,308.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $22,872.28.

Shares of KLXE opened at $5.08 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $187,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

