Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 53,147 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.