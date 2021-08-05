Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $664,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00.

NYSE LBRT opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

