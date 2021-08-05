Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells 8,840 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. 134,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,396,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

