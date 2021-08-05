Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells 8,840 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. 134,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.