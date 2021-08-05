Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,730.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $270.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

