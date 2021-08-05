Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $2,512,350.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PayPal by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

