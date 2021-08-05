Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
POOL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.81. 201,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,711. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.18.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.