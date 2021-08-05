Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

POOL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.81. 201,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,711. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

