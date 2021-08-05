Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $4,803,900.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00.

POOL opened at $486.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.18. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $489.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

