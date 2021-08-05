Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $99.17 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $64,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

