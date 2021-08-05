Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Reaches $96,351.71

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $96,351.71 and approximately $20,430.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.56 or 0.00943150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00096538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044172 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

