Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.69

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.69 and last traded at $101.44, with a volume of 1359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Get Insperity alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $57,658,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.