Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0774 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $419,572.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00101955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00139862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,901.94 or 1.00324931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.29 or 0.00834674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,095,203 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

