Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IAS opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

