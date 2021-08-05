Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 15.2%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was up 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.97 and last traded at $169.32. Approximately 68,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,854,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.47.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

