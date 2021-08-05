Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives €2.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.57 ($3.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on ISP. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.