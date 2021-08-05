Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of VKI stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.52.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
