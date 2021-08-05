Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.50

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $21.15. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 26,713 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
