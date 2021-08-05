Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.50

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $21.15. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 26,713 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 97.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 255.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.