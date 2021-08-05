Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Position Lessened by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 34,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,544. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98.

