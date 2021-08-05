InvestDigital (IDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $289,833.27

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $289,833.27 and approximately $56,217.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00061999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00985883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00098248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044397 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

