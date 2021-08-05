Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stella-Jones (STLJF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS: STLJF):

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STLJF opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

