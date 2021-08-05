Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,355% compared to the typical daily volume of 220 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

