Investors Purchase High Volume of China XD Plastics Call Options (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,244% compared to the average volume of 18 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

China XD Plastics stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.72. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.35.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.