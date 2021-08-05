Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 682 call options.

Sunoco stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

