Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.47

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.47 and last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.