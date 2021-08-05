iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,622,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,632. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69.

