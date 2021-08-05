iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $100.90 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $101.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50.

