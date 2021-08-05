iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 107,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 170,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

