iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.87

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 2033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

