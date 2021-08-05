iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.87

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 2033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.