iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after purchasing an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

