iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lowered by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.60. 23,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.