iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,044 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $48,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 649,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

