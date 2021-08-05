iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $471.38

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $471.38 and last traded at $471.38, with a volume of 2373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

