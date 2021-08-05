iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.29. 54,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,689. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

