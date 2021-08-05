iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IVV traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $442.58. 194,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

