iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,297,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,498. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

