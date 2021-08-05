iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,229,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $$26.97 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,336,921 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63.

