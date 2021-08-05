Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.27%.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 37,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.48. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.