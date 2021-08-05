Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.27%.
OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 37,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.48. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
