Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Itron updated its FY21 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $25.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.84. 3,074,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.18. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

