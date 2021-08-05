ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 319,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

