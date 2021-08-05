ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.050 EPS.

ITT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 319,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,749. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.69. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

