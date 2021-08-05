ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.050 EPS.
ITT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 319,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,749. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.69. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.44.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.