J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.57-9.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.722-1.742, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.570-$9.730 EPS.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.78. 229,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

