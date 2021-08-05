Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,852 shares of company stock worth $7,178,038. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

