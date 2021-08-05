James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells £13,000 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98), for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Isabelle Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Isabelle Maddock sold 1,000 shares of James Cropper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08), for a total transaction of £13,070 ($17,076.04).

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.25) on Thursday. James Cropper PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,296.20. The company has a market cap of £126.13 million and a P/E ratio of 79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

