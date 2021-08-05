James E. Cline Sells 18,432 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $101.99 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,036.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

