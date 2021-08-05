James Nathan Jones Sells 1,041 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $207,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.24 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

