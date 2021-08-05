Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,160 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEI opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

